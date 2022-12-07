Are you noticing more wrecks on Interstate-49?

According to Arkansas officials, nationwide, wrecks in construction zones have gone up 70 percent.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), nationwide, wrecks in construction zones have gone up 70 percent. But close to home, while it may feel like more than normal, ARDOT said the number of accidents seen is typical for this time of year.

Summer is the busiest construction season for ARDOT and it is also a busy time for travel.

Dave Parker with ARDOT said because of the significant growth in Arkansas, constant construction on the roads will not be stopping anytime soon. While it may be annoying now, this ultimately means better roads and more roads to keep up with more people.

According to Parker when it comes to wrecks, the biggest problem they're seeing is during weather and in construction zones, both of which he said can mostly be avoided by paying attention to the road and surroundings.

In 2021, ARDOT lost two construction workers due to being hit by a driver, so Parker is asking people to please pay attention while driving through a construction zone

“Just slow down a little bit. I would allow more space between you and that car or truck in front of you. Be more attentive to workers, certainly. Definitely put the phone down and be smart about it,” Parker said.

ARDOT started a campaign to promote safe driving in construction zones in February. The campaign is called ‘slow down, phone down.’ They hope this will encourage drivers on the road to pay attention.

ARDOT also plans to add more signs in the construction zones where we are seeing more accidents, toward Exits 80-85 on I-49.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.