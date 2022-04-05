Heavy rainfall causes road closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Heavy rainfall across Northwest Arkansas Wednesday, May 4, is causing some roads to flood and close to traffic.
The following roads are closed to traffic at this time.
- Butler Road
- Canterbury Lane - Closed from the intersection of Daen Hill East to Country Club Lane
- Cozy Corners Road - Closed at the intersection of Arkotex Road
- Dawn Hill East Road - Closed from the intersection of Lake Forrest heights Road to Taylor Orchard Road
- Sawmill Road
- Spanker Creek Road - Closed at low water crossing
Continue to check back for updates on road closures throughout the night.
