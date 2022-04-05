Heavy rainfall causes road closures in Benton County

Some roads in Benton County are closed due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall Wednesday, May 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Heavy rainfall across Northwest Arkansas Wednesday, May 4, is causing some roads to flood and close to traffic.

The following roads are closed to traffic at this time.

Butler Road

Canterbury Lane - Closed from the intersection of Daen Hill East to Country Club Lane

- Closed from the intersection of Daen Hill East to Country Club Lane Cozy Corners Road - Closed at the intersection of Arkotex Road

- Closed at the intersection of Arkotex Road Dawn Hill East Road - Closed from the intersection of Lake Forrest heights Road to Taylor Orchard Road

- Closed from the intersection of Lake Forrest heights Road to Taylor Orchard Road Sawmill Road

Spanker Creek Road - Closed at low water crossing

Continue to check back for updates on road closures throughout the night.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.