Some gas pumps could switch to half-gallon pricing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As so many people adapt to rising gas prices, it's a topic at the front of minds for most Americans.

So, when the Arkansas Department of Agriculture sent out a notice this week that some pumps will change how they sell their fuel, there was some confusion online.

The notice comes as some older, mechanical pumps can't even charge as high a price as the numbers are going right now.

Scott Bray, the Director of the Plant Industries Division with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture explained: "There is an issue with how the numbers are calibrated against the flow of the fuel...and they currently, most are not calibrated to go over $4 a gallon."

The department said this has happened before as gas hit new record prices throughout history. But due to ongoing supply chain issues on top of rising prices, this time the issue could persist for a few months.

"In order to get it to register, and to calibrate over $4 a gallon, you have to add a kit... it could take two to three months to get [the kits] with today's supply chain problems," Bray said.

This all prompted the state Department of Agriculture to release a notice alongside the Arkansas Oil Marketers Association last week for a temporary solution.

Bray described the solution as "allowing the [mechanical pump] retailers to price their fuel in half gallon increments instead of one gallon increments."

The notice has no effect on digital pumps, what you see at most modern gas stations. The change in pricing display will only impact mechanical pumps that Arkansas Department of Agriculture estimates only make up about 10% of gas pumps across the state.

"It's not going to affect or change the price per gallon. It will just be measuring the price in half gallon increments instead of one gallon increments," Bray said.

Bray said the change comes in an effort to keep cash and fuel flowing at stations throughout Arkansas adding: "We don't want to bring an undue hardship on any of those retailers that have not yet recalibrated their own pumps."

But the department emphasized this is only intended to be a temporary fix.

"At some point, prices will either go back down or the retailers will be able to acquire the kits and recalibrate their pumps," Bray said.

So while prices may change, the letter isn't changing much.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said that impacted pumps will have a notice on them to explain the change.