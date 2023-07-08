Gas prices continue to rise in Arkansas | Here's why

The summer heat and an announcement from oil-producing countries attribute to the rise in prices at the pump.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Fuel experts say gas prices are the highest they've been all year.

As gas flows, so does the money. Over the past month, gas prices have risen an average of 40 cents in Arkansas. Bekah Anthony knows that first-hand, driving home to Missouri from Little Rock.

“We like to commute around here for rugby,” Anthony said. “It's all self-funded. So we have to stop for gas a lot. And it's always a little bit of a kick.”

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says there are many factors contributing to the rise in price. The biggest factor is crude oil, which accounts for about half of what drivers pay at the pump.

“OPEC plus sell oil-producing countries announced they were going to cut production for the next few months, meaning there was going to be less supply of oil, which typically raises prices,” Chabarria said.

Another reason is this summer heat being felt across the country's oil refineries, especially in the Midwest and Gulf Coast.

“Often when temperatures, you know, are above 100, consistently, refineries will either slow down production or shut down altogether,” Chabarria said.

“A little bit cheaper than what I'm filling up for in Illinois, but still way overpriced,” Illinois driver Greg Beam said.

“Some people will drive around looking for like the cheapest gas station, but it's kind of just get it when you can,” Anthony said.

Nick Chabarria says the driving season is almost over, meaning demand is expected to fall. That usually means lower prices too. For now, Chabarria says gas prices have already leveled off.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device