Out of gas: Charlotte-area stores low on fuel amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Gas stations across the Charlotte area saw long lines Monday as people rushed to fill their tanks over fears of a potential shortage due to the Colonial Pipeline.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've stopped for gas in the past 48 hours, you likely noticed higher than normal prices. You might have even seen limits on how much you can get, or worse, no gas at all.

The Colonial Pipeline, which is responsible for nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supply, remains mostly shut down after a cyberattack in recent days. Experts believe this could lead to some serious problems if the pipeline isn't back up and running in the next couple of days.

Once word of a potential shortage took off, gas stations saw long lines with some stores running out entirely. Others saw prices skyrocket above $3 a gallon Monday night. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency, lifting some restrictions to ensure adequate fuel supplies are delivered across the state.

Last night, gas was $2.79 here. It was about $2.65 over the weekend. Then people panic bought, and blocked my road, to the point where I couldn’t get home. And now, here we are, up 50 cents in 9 hours. pic.twitter.com/HDzNvQI0JZ — Billy Howell (@CoachBilly1) May 11, 2021

Prices are rising as a result of the shutdown, but gas prices in North Carolina and South Carolina remain below the national average. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $2.79, while the national average is coming in at $2.97.

Some people say they'll pay more if they must.

"If we've got to have it, then I'll spend the extra few bucks," said one woman who lives in South Carolina. "That's the way it is, gotta have it."

The shutdown is also affecting flights out of Charlotte. American Airlines said direct flights to London and Honolulu will now make stops to get additional fuel. The flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Honolulu (HNL) will connect in Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to change aircraft, and the flight from Charlotte to London (LHR) will stop in Boston (BOS) to receive additional fuel.