Arkansas gas prices lower 1.5 cents from last week

Weekly survey from GasBuddy shows prices trending down, at $3.20 per gallon today.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to GasBuddy's survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, prices are 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 15.8 cents higher than a year ago, averaging $3.20 per gallon.

Across the greater U.S, prices are 2.6 cents per gallon lower than last week, but stand 36.3 cents higher than a year ago, averaging $3.76/g today. This is according to GasBuddy data compiled from over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

November 14, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

November 14, 2020: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 14, 2019: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 14, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

November 14, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

November 14, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 14, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

November 14, 2014: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

November 14, 2013: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

November 14, 2012: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Memphis - $3.32/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.35/g.

Little Rock - $3.14/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14/g.

Shreveport - $3.15/g, up 6.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."





