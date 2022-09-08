Arkansas average gas price down 18 cents in the last week

ARKANSAS, USA — GasBuddy recently surveyed 1,826 Arkansas gas stations and found that the average price of gas a fallen in the last week.
According to GasBuddy's report, the average gas price in Arkansas fell 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon. The report also revealed the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $3.12 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.74 per gallon, a difference of $1.62.
The national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
GasBuddy also compiled a list of the historical gasoline prices in Arkansas average going back ten years:
- August 8, 2021: $2.87 per gallon
- August 8, 2020: $1.85 per gallon
- August 8, 2019: $2.34 per gallon
- August 8, 2018: $2.58 per gallon
- August 8, 2017: $2.11 per gallon
- August 8, 2016: $1.92 per gallon
- August 8, 2015: $2.31 per gallon
- August 8, 2014: $3.25 per gallon
- August 8, 2013: $3.36 per gallon
- August 8, 2012: $3.45 per gallon
"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.