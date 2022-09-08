Arkansas average gas price down 18 cents in the last week

According to a recent GasBuddy survey of 1,826 gas stations, Arkansas gas prices have fallen 17.5 cents and are averaging $3.57 per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy's report, the average gas price in Arkansas fell 17.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon. The report also revealed the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $3.12 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.74 per gallon, a difference of $1.62.



The national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

GasBuddy also compiled a list of the historical gasoline prices in Arkansas average going back ten years:

August 8, 2021: $2.87 per gallon

August 8, 2020: $1.85 per gallon

August 8, 2019: $2.34 per gallon

August 8, 2018: $2.58 per gallon

August 8, 2017: $2.11 per gallon

August 8, 2016: $1.92 per gallon

August 8, 2015: $2.31 per gallon

August 8, 2014: $3.25 per gallon

August 8, 2013: $3.36 per gallon

August 8, 2012: $3.45 per gallon