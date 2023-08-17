Fort Smith police report two-vehicle injury crash

According to a police report, the extent of the injuries is not known.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police has reported a car crash that has resulted in a traffic delay near the intersection of Phoenix Avenue and South 74th Street on Aug. 17.

According to the report, the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Police advise avoiding the area if possible due to delays while the road is cleared.

