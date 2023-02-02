Fort Smith train and vehicle collision near I-540 and Hwy 71 stalls traffic

ARDOT reports that a vehicle collided with a train near the southbound exit ramp of I-540 and Hwy 71.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to an accident between a train and another vehicle that occurred at the southbound exit ramp of I-540 and Hwy 71.

No injuries have been reported, but the position of the train is currently impeding traffic.

The Fort Smith Police Department advises residents to avoid the area if possible, and consider alternate routes.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

