Fort Smith Police warn of traffic problems amid Garrison Avenue Bridge project

To help alleviate a lot of headaches for the next 6 months, Fort Smith police are strongly encouraging you to find alternate routes to the Garrison Avenue Bridge.

FORT SMITH REGION, NT — Resurfacing work is underway on the Garrison Avenue Bridge this morning, and already traffic congestion is a major problem, according to Fort Smith Police.



To help alleviate a lot of headaches for the next 6 months, Fort Smith Police are strongly encouraging drivers to find another way to get into and out of the city other than the Garrison Avenue Bridge.

Fort Smith Police Captain, Daniel Grubbs says it's also a matter of safety.



“Just for the safety of all, try to look at these alternates, it really makes traversing around our area much safer trying to spread things out, when it's going to be that confined to that limited traffic going to and from over that bridge,” Grubbs said.

He says drivers will probably be convinced of using different routes after being stuck in traffic a few times.

Captain Grubbs says the chances of an accident on the bridge will drop dramatically if more motorists use another way into and out of Fort Smith.

