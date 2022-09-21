Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

Police say a fatality crash on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road will cause delays for a few hours as the Accident Reconstruction team continues to investigate.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Fort Smith Police say the accident involved an SUV and motorcycle.

Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival.

North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth to Gordon.

Fort Smith Police say to expect delays for the next few hours while the Accident Reconstruction team continues the investigation. They are also asking to please consider alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.

TRAFFIC FATALITY: SUV/motorcycle accident on Waldron / Duncan, see release for more details https://t.co/WrzClFSwn9 — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) September 21, 2022

