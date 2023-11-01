Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue

According to the report, the man died after striking a traffic light on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue.

According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.

Weather conditions were listed as foggy.

The man who died was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Lee Hill of Fort Smith.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device