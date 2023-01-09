Fort Smith hit and run leaves one injured on Grand Avenue

The accident reconstruction team is currently investigating the crash.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a hit and run near the 2700 block of Grand Avenue has resulted in non-life-threatening injuries for a pedestrian struck by a car.

The accident reconstruction team is currently investigating the crash, and 5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

