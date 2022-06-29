x
Fayetteville roads shut down after train & vehicle collision

Fayetteville Police shut down Poplar St. and Gregg Ave. after a train and vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Roads in Fayetteville were shut down after and train and vehicle collided on Wednesday, June 29. 

According to Fayetteville Police, Poplar St. and Gregg Ave. were shut down after the collision.

Police say no one was injured and that the department will work with the Arkansas Missouri Railroad Police to complete an investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Poplar St. and Gregg Ave. is shut down after a train vs. vehicle collision. Please avoid the area....

Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Police Department on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

