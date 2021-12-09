Fayetteville Police investigating vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Fayetteville Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Greg Avenue and Village Lake Drive as they investigate a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash Thursday night, Dec. 9, in the area of Greg Avenue and Village Lake Drive.

According to FPD's Facebook, The crash took place at 6:30 p.m. and one person has been transported to a local medical facility with their condition unknown at this time.

Police have shut down the portion of Greg Avenue between Sunbridge Drive and Village Lake Drive in both directions for an undisclosed amount of time while crews investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.