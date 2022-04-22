Highway patrol investigating Lincoln County fatal collision on Highway 62

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Highway 62 near S 3560 road, east of Prague, Oklahoma.

PRAGUE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality collision that occurred on Highway 62 in Lincoln County.

On April 22, Officers responded to a collision on Highway 62 near S 3560 road, heading westbound and east of Prague, Oklahoma.

Joan H. Marlowe, 79, was driving the 2002 GMC Envoy and was pronounced deceased at the scene. EMS reports say she suffered from head, arm, leg, trunk external, and trunk internal injuries.

Ronald W. Vorholt, 85, was driving the Chevrolet Colorado and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Officers say he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, trunk external, and trunk internal injuries.

Vorholt's passenger, Betty L. Collins, 90, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, trunk external, and trunk internal.

The accident report says Marlowe's vehicle was westbound on Highway 62 while Vohort's vehicle was eastbound on Highway 62. Marlowe's vehicle then went left of center for an unknown reason striking Vahort's vehicle head-on. Vohort's vehicle then exited the roadway to the right 30 feet, rolling 2 times and came to rest on the driver's side.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

