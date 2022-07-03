One dead after crash on I-40

One person was killed in a crash between Ozark and Coal Hill on I-40.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-40 Monday, March 7.

According to police, around 1 a.m. between mile markers 42 and 43, a semi-truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash. The semi-truck, along with at least one person, was in Dirty Creek near Ozark and Coal Hill.

One lane was shut down at times through out the early morning hours. While crews were recovering the semi, they also requested the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) check on the bridge where the wreck happened for damage.

Crews have confirmed one person, who was in the semi-truck, was killed.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

