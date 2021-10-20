Downtown Bentonville streets temporarily closing for public library event

The Bentonville Public Library's OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium & Fall Fest will cause a few streets to be closed.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Public Library’s OZ Kids® Fat Tire Criterium & Fall Fest is causing a few downtown streets to be closed midafternoon this weekend.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 23, on the city block south of 405 South Main Street, adjacent to Bentonville Public Library.

The event's closure of specific streets and times including:

1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. SE 4th Street

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. SE 4th Street to SE 3rd Street (on Main Street) SE 3rd Street to SE A Street SE 3rd Street to SE 4th Street (on SE A Street)



Primary roads will be reopened as soon as the last cyclist comes through, or at 5:30 p.m., whichever comes first.

The racecourse begins and finishes on South Main Street between SE 3rd and SE 4th streets. The racers will then proceed east on SE 3rd Street to continue south on SE A Street and continue west on SE 4th street then finish on South Main.

Volunteers wearing bright-colored vests and Bentonville Police Officers will be positioned at key intersections and cross streets to direct traffic around the race route. The Bentonville Fire Department will be along the route as well.