Downed power line halts traffic on I-40 in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crews are working to fix a downed power line near the weigh station on Interstate-40 in Crawford County.

The downed power line is stopping all eastbound traffic on I-40 near Mile Marker 8, in between Van Buren and Alma. Drivers are now being diverted onto I-540 southbound.

Smoke can be seen coming from the power line.

According to Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), around 10 a.m., a tree trimming service was trimming trees at the weigh station and accidentally cut a guidewire connected to a utility pole.

The pole slightly bent and a passing tractor-trailer in the weigh station lane caught the utility wire and pulled the pole and wires down as it continued to move through the area. The wire was pulled down onto the lanes of the interstate causing them to shut down.

The weigh station on both sides are shut down for now until power is restored and the poles can be fixed. no one was hurt.

Dispatchers from Southwest EMS say no one was injured, but an ambulance is nearby just in case.

Drivers should use caution at this time. You can follow the IDrive Arkansas traffic map for updated road conditions.