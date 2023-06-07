Crash in Fort Smith leaves one motorcyclist dead

According to police, the crash took place between Towson Avenue and Fresno Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a motorcyclist died after a crash with a car at Fresno Street and Towson Avenue on July 6, 2023.

Authorities say that the incident is under investigation.

