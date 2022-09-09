Multi-vehicle crash backs up southbound traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville

Four to five vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes just before the Garland Ave. Exit on I-49 in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries stopped southbound traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville Friday evening.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Mile Marker 65, backing up traffic before the Garland Avenue exit.

Four to five vehicles are involved in this crash, but the extent of injuries is not known at this time.

Traffic is now moving.

No other information has been released at this time.

