Construction requires new traffic patterns at I-49/Hwy 71 interchange with Bella Vista Bypass

Construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires new traffic patterns next week.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville requires new traffic patterns, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will shift traffic in several phases to continue with construction. Crews will use message boards, construction barrels, and barriers during the shift.

Monday, April 27: The northbound I-49 exit ramp to the existing roundabout (Exit 93) will be closed. Traffic can use alternate routes at Exits 85, 86, or 89 to access North Walton Boulevard and the Bella Vista Bypass. This is a permanent ramp closure as part of the re-designed interchange that directly connects I-49 to the Bella Vista Bypass.

Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2: Northbound I-49 mainlane traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement prior to Exit 93 to continue northbound on US 71. This traffic pattern is estimated to be in place for approximately a year.

Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone.

This project (Job CA0903) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on this $66.6 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.