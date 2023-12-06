Construction requires closures on Dickson Street in Fayetteville

The construction is expected to last through July 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Construction for improvements at Dickson Street began on Tuesday, June 13, and is expected to last through the end of July, according to the City of Fayetteville.

Officials say crews with the City of Fayetteville's Transportation Division will be working on the following:

curbs

sidewalks

brick pavers

streetscape features

asphalt pavement overlay

new striping

new striped bike lane

The construction will start between College Avenue and School Avenue and move east, the City says.

The Process:

General time frame: Officials say the current work being done on College and School Avenue is predicted to be finished by Friday, June 23. The work on the following sections east of Thompson Street is predicted to be done by July 21. These predictions are made with expectations of normal weather.

Asphalt replacement: The City says it will be replacing the asphalt on Dickson on a "block-by-block basis until the work is complete."

Pavement overlay: The pavement overlay is estimated to be done in two to three days after milling each block. The City says milling "will be kept to a minimum", with flaggers in place. Sections of the street will be closed during the paving and are estimated to last "a few days on each block."

Pavement striping: After the paving is complete, the pavement striping for a new bike lane will be done. That lane will be between College and East Avenue.

Sidewalk and streetscape: While the milling and paving work is being done, other crews will work on the sidewalk and streetscape work.

Other: The city says there will also be smaller "short-term" closures required in sidewalks and parking sections frequently.

Why now?

Fayetteville City officials say this project was scheduled during this time of the season to have a better chance of avoiding weather delays. Officials say the summertime is dryer and therefore speeds up the process of the work.

This project was also planned to accommodate the upcoming NWA Pride Parade that will be held on June 24, according to. Officials say the project "adjusted to mill shorter sections before repaving in order to avoid rough pavement or uneven surfaces during NWA Pride Parade."

In general, the City says the transportation division does these types of improvements to the city streets to "ensure the safest possible travel conditions."

To learn more about this project, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device