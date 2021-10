The bridge between 17875 and 17850 Chamber Springs Road will be closed as crews rebuild the approach.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Construction to a bridge in Siloam Springs is causing it to be closed to traffic for the next 30 days.

According to Channing Barker with Benton County, the bridge between 17875 Chamber Springs Road and 17850 Chamber Springs Road will be closed as crews rebuild the approach.