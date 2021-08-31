Construction causes traffic shift for Hwy. 71 southbound at Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville

Crews will stripe pavement and shift Highway 71 southbound lanes to the east within the interchange.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Drivers will soon see changes on the Bella Vista Bypass as construction continues to complete the project.

Construction to build the new Highway 549, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, interchange with Highway 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require a permanent traffic switch at the interchange, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will stripe pavement and shift Highway 71 southbound lanes to the east within the interchange, placing the two left-turn lanes for the on-ramp to I-49 southbound in their ultimate location.

ARDOT says the single through lane to Walton Boulevard will also shift to the east. The traffic shift will happen from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels and police enforcement.

Drivers should watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the construction and are advised to be cautious when traveling at lower speeds in the work zone.

This project (Job CA0903) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing about 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on U.S. Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville.