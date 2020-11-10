Child in stolen school bus leads Baton Rouge police on chase, crashes into gas line and tree

A video sent in by a witness shows several police units chasing the bus through an intersection.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A child was taken into custody after police said he led officers on a pursuit through parts of East Baton Rouge in a stolen school bus, according to WBRZ.

Police reportedly started chasing the stolen bus around 11 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge-based TV station.

By 11:30 a.m., the bus had crashed into a gas line and a tree. Officers surrounded the vehicle and took the juvenile driver into custody, the report says.

The chase ended on Greenwell Springs Road in Central, Louisiana, according to WBRZ.

An eyewitness posted a photo on Twitter Sunday showing the small child handcuffed near the back of the bus with police speaking to him.

According to WBRZ, nobody was injured in the incident. The child's name has not released by Baton Rouge police. The charges the young driver may face are unknown at this time.

WATCH | Baton Rouge police cruisers chase stolen school bus