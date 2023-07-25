Temporary tags in Arkansas to see changes coming soon

Starting in August, if you purchase a new car in Arkansas, your temporary tags will be valid for 60 days instead of the usual 30.

ARKANSAS, USA — We've all seen temporary tags in Arkansas, but a big change is coming to the piece of paper— and the tasks that come with it.

Arkansans will soon have double the time to register their vehicle.

Starting on August 1, people who purchase cars in the Natural State will have more time to use their temporary tags.

It's something state officials hope will benefit drivers and even cut down on the number of expired paper tags on the road.

"We are giving them the ability where they don't have to pay penalties that they have no control over," State Representative, Fran Cavenaugh said.

She introduced and sponsored the bill turned law that will make temporary tags valid for 60 days instead of the usual 30.

That in turn will give people more time to register the car and pay the sales tax on it.

Cavenaugh, who is also in the car business, said she has seen the need for the extension firsthand.

"If someone tried to vehicle into us, and it has a lien on it, and the dealer has to pay it off, most of the time, the dealers aren't getting that title back from the bank or finance source until 45-50 days," Cavenaugh explained.

That then causes them to be penalized and pay a fee because they couldn't license the vehicle in time.

She also said it's important that drivers have more time to pay the sales tax.

"30 extra days to give them the ability to come up with that sales tax will help a lot of the lower income Arkansans, and that was that was one of the driving forces for me," Cavenaugh said.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration said he thinks the changes will help lower the number of expired temporary tags seen all over the state.

"Today we've got 32,000 people driving unexpired tax in Arkansas," Hardin said.

There are three thousand more drivers with expired tags than last year.

"The state's doing everything we can to change that, but it's really in the hands of Arkansans," he added.

As for those who move to the state after August, Hardin said they'll also have double the time to switch to an Arkansas plate and driver's license.

"It's really the state saying, hey, you need time. And we understand that," he said.