Bridge updates to cause traffic delays in Farmington

The double springs road bridge is in need of repair and construction starts next week.

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Repair work is set to start on the big bridge on double springs road in Farmington on Monday, Feb. 14, after an ARDOT annual inspection revealed it needs some work done to ensure drivers' safety.

“They wanted to have us replace some steel beams. There was some washout from the concrete from when the water rolls underneath that bridge every year,” Mayor Ernie Penn said.

Mayor Ernie Penn says they started notifying drivers about two weeks ago. They’ve also spoken to the school district about taking alternate routes for their school buses. The repairs will make the bridge safe, but Penn says unfortunately not for too long. He says the bridge will have to be replaced and the road widened anywhere from 3 to 7 years from now.

“That’s a big multi-million dollar undertaking and so we are just trying to do what Ardot is recommended. Our engineers have been in contact with them, and they are happy with the repairs we are going to make to the bridge. It’s just kind of worn out over the years with the water and constantly cars going over it,” he said.

Debra Brown lives not far from the bridge that will be closed. She says it won’t be much of a detour for her.

“I can go north to Weddington or south before the bridge and cut over on some side streets to Broyles to get to MLK that way. So, I think it will be a minor inconvenience but I do hope they complete the work as quickly as possible,” she said.

This project will cost the city just under $188,000. Weather permitting the bridge will be back open in mid-march. If you typically drive over the Double Springs Road Bridge, you can instead take Goose Creek Road and Sellers Road as alternate routes.

