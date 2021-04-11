Big improvements being made to Wheeler Avenue

After years of potholes from big trucks, the contractor hired by ARDOT is halfway complete.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — You may have noticed that a rough road in the River Valley is getting a facelift after being ridden with potholes from heavy truck traffic over the years. Before the end of November, a more than a six-mile stretch of Wheeler Avenue will be smooth sailing from Rheem all the way to Garrison Avenue.

Kevin Goodson owns Golf Carts of Fort Smith that has sat on Wheeler Avenue for more than 20 years. He’s excited to no longer have issues with trailers making deliveries because of the bumpy road.

“From what we are driving on, on the south end of the road, we can’t wait to get it on our end of the road. I think it’s going to be well worth the wait,” said Goodson.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is in charge of maintaining Wheeler Avenue and Highway 255 like many other roads that run through cities. District Engineer, Chad Adams says the pavement preservation project is already half complete and so far, most of the work has been done at night to not stop the flow of traffic.

“We have allowed them with the current weather conditions and in the interest of them getting finished, they are going to work during the daylight next week to take advantage of the warm temperatures during the day, but it will be limited to off-peak hours,” said Adams.

ARDOT says until now there hadn’t been any improvements made to Wheeler Avenue, which is the truck route since 1999. ARDOT also says that’s due to all the road needs in the state but now with the half-cent sales tax, it will be able to do more projects like this one.

“You’ve got a lot of heavy traffic, heavy trucks that use that constantly, so any blemish that’s out there is exposed and it’s hard to keep it from coming back just because it’s constantly being beat out,” said Adams.

The $3.7 million project is set to be complete by Thanksgiving unless the weather does not permit bad. Shari Cooper with the City of Fort Smith says it has been working with the local contractor and ARDOT to make sure the public stays informed about the project and any potential traffic delays.

“We know there are lots of people who use wheeler avenue for commuting purposes or just to get home or run their daily errands, so we’ve already heard really positive feedback from them that they are very excited and we to are super excited because we to drive it,” said Cooper.