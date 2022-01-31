City of Bella Vista extends closure of public offices

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Bella Vista city facilities extended the closure to non-emergency public traffic through Feb. 7.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Due to the current spike in the omicron virus, the Bella Vista city facilities remain closed to non-emergency public traffic, extending the closure for another week.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the City of Bella Vista announced the extension of the closure through Monday. Feb. 7.

The Bella Vista city facilities have been closed to non-emergency public traffic and were supposed to be reopened to the public after Jan. 31 after Mayor Peter Christie's assessment.

The closure applies to the city’s administration offices including:

Bella Vista City Hall

Bella Vista Public Library in-person business

Bella Vista District Court

Bella Vista Community Development Services

Bella Vista Street Department.

The lobbies of the police and fire departments will only be open to emergency traffic only, except during the delivery of supplies.

The Bella Vista Public Library is currently doing curbside pickup 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The library’s book drop and digital access will remain available during the closure. Library cardholders can also update their accounts if they have expired and new accounts will be available with appropriate documentation.

Library staff is available through email at library@bellavistaar.gov or by calling (479) 855-1753. If you have business with a specific employee, please contact that employee via email. Click here for the staff directory.

For building permits and inspection services, email permits@bellavistaar.gov.

For general city assistance, call or text (479) 876-1255 or email info@bellavistaar.gov

