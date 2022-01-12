Two extra lanes for Highway 112 proposed by ARDOT

The Arkansas Dept. of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a proposal to widen highway 112 through Fayetteville, Springdale, and Tontitown.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public meeting to discuss a proposal to widen highway 112 through Fayetteville, Springdale, and Tontitown.

The plans are to expand highway 112 from two lanes to four. ARDOT says this project will most likely start at the end of 2023.

“It’s really just because of the growth in the area... a lot of people are looking for an alternate route to taking 49... this is now that west alternate route,” says ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker.

The section potentially impacted would run from Howard Nickel Road in Fayetteville through Springdale, and finally to highway 412 in Tontitown. ARDOT says the expansion should take just under 2 years.

“So now this will eventually alleviate interstate traffic, and give you that third option,” Parker says.

A Fayetteville couple attended the first public meeting. They live right off Howard Nickel Road and they say their commute has doubled in the amount of time it would normally take to get to work.

“Getting out of our neighborhood in the morning during rush hour is incredibly painful. We have hundreds of yards of cars waiting at the stop sign just to get out of the neighborhood and on to 112,” explained Donnie and Ashley Roush.

The couple has concerns about construction traffic, but overall they’re looking forward to less traffic in their commutes.

“We wanted to come down and make sure they're planning to have a solution in place for us to get in and out of our neighborhood during those rush hours,” the couple said.

According to ARDOT, the estimated cost right now is around 65 million, but that could increase over the next few years because of inflation. ARDOT plans to add several roundabouts to help keep traffic moving smoothly.

“Roundabouts are proven to be a lot safer, and more efficient. Without the light, you actually get through quicker, but I think sometimes people have to get a little accustomed to roundabouts. There will be a total of seven roundabouts in a four-mile stretch,” said Parker.

This is one of three public meetings ARDOT hosted. If you missed the first meeting and still want to ask questions—you can also attend on Dec 13 and 15.

