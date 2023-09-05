ARDOT, highway police to assist transporting of 300-ton kiln through Arkansas

ARDOT and Arkansas Highway Police will be assisting in the transportation of a 300-ton kiln furnace across state highways from Crossett to Gum Springs.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Police will be assisting in the transportation of a 300-ton kiln furnace across state highways from Crossett to Gum Springs.

The colossal piece of equipment was imported from Italy and weighs more than 600,000 pounds.

Its journey to the Veolia Thermal Hazardous Waste Treatment Operation in Gum Springs is expected to take six days.

The kiln furnace will be transported by Barnhart Crane and Rigging of Memphis, Tennessee.

It is scheduled to depart from the Crosset Port on Wednesday, May 10, and arrive at its destination on Monday, May 15.

Travel times will begin at 8 a.m. each weekday and at sunrise on the weekend. The transport will move no more than 5 to 20 miles per hour, so travel delays can be expected.

The equipment will follow the route outlined below:

Wednesday, May 10 (8 a.m.) – US-82 at Crossett Port to AR-275 in Strong

Thursday, May 11 (8 a.m.) – US-63 to US-167 in El Dorado

Friday, May 12 (8 a.m.) – US 167B to US-79 to Stephens

Saturday, May 13 (Dawn) – Stephens to US-278 to Rosston

Sunday, May 14 (Dawn) – US-278 to US-371 to 2nd Street in Prescott; AR-24 to AR-53 to Gurdon

Monday, May 15 (8 a.m.) – AR-53 to US-67 to Gum Springs

Oversize load alert! Like, really, really oversized...



This 300-ton kiln from Italy is headed to Gum Springs, AR on a transport that is 220 feet long, 20 feet tall, and 18 feet wide. That's about three times as long as a semi truck and twice as wide.https://t.co/K0z4GrEMkD pic.twitter.com/7ZisnU73BA — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) May 8, 2023