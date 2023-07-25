Construction on I-49 will cause closures in Fayetteville

The closures are scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 26 through Tuesday, August 1 overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate-49 in Fayetteville over the next week.

The closures are scheduled to start on Wednesday, July 26 through Tuesday, August 1 overnight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

ARDOT said crews will be working in 15 minute intervals as they put up steel support beams between mile markers 63 and 64. All lanes of traffic will be closed off and on for 15 minutes during those nights.

"Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area," ARDOT said in the announcement.

For more information on the closures, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

