Accident on I40 in Alma stalls traffic amid ice warnings

No injuries are reported at this time, though traffic can be seen backed up for nearly half a mile.

ALMA, Arkansas — According to iDrive, an accident on the westbound lane of I40 in Alma has stalled traffic in all lanes.

Credit: 5news

ArDot shows traffic backed up half a mile from the corner of I40 and U.S. Hwy 71.

Credit: ArDot

No injuries are reported at this time.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

