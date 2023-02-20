Risks growing as technology continues to evolve

Technology is ever-evolving, and our phones no longer just make phone calls— but as the tech continues to evolve, so do the risks of using it.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may have heard the saying, a picture is worth a thousand words, but at one point in time it took a lot of work to capture that.

"Set this on a tripod and set up your shot for five to 10 minutes before you ever can take one picture. And then you and then if you want to change and take something else, it's another five-to-10-minute thing,” said Austin Pittman the President of Bedford Cameras.



Pittman has been in the camera industry for 25 years, and over the years he’s witnessed the evolution firsthand.



“Browning type cameras of you know of the 30s and 40s and 50s and into the 60s, then you go into like this Nikon, which is the interchangeable lens camera,” said Pittman. “Then you went to the two different types of digital cameras, two-point shoot type camera. Most of these cameras have a white Wi-Fi or Bluetooth capable.”

Now, everyone has a camera at the tip of their fingers which has made it easy to capture every moment with just a simple tap on a screen— but the pictures we take these days are worth a lot more than just words.



“We have basically allowed cameras to become a fact of life,” said UCA Cyber Security Expert, Stephen Addison. “They're there all the time and so we often don't think what's visible.”

It’s not just the cameras on our phones or computer screens— but also the devices around inside our homes.

“We use Alexas, we use home pods, we use all of those sorts of things,” Addison described.



He also said that the more we incorporate technology into our daily lives, the more dangerous [it can be] when we forget how powerful they really are when it comes to storing our information.

“Those systems, remember your queries and you can go in and clear them out. But most people don't,” said Addison.

While you may not intend for this to happen, it's something that can and does lead to problems.

“That information then becomes accessible, and you could learn things about people from their query queries to the various devices that they use,” said Addison.

He explained that we should enjoy technology and the ease it brings to our lives but he also warns that it's important to be aware.

“One of the weaknesses we have is where people use those technologies and don't take any of the precautions," he said.

When it comes to everyday devices, you'll want to keep things updated.

“The upgrades, increase the security and remove vulnerabilities,” explained Addison.

He also stressed that password security is vital.

“The biggest thing that most people don't do, is using a password manager if they prefer to use the same passwords,” said Addison. “What hackers do is they try the same user id password combination on other systems. And a lot of people still use the same password and user id on every system they connect with. And so by losing access to one piece of information, you can make all of your systems invulnerable.”

Though these tips may sound simple— he said it's something people forget about often.



“When we don't use these tools, that's what we're doing with us with our devices. We're leaving them unlocked and open to exploitation,” said Addison.



As the years go by there could be much more in store for technology.