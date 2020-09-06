The NASA astronaut is also the first person to visit both space and the ocean’s deepest point.

More than three decades after she became the first American woman to walk in space, Kathy Sullivan has now visited a new extreme.

Sullivan tweeted a photo Tuesday morning of her reaching Challenger Deep, the lowest known spot in the ocean which is a dive of 35,810 feet.

Challenger Deep is about 200 miles southwest of Guam in the Mariana Trench.

Sullivan walked in space to work on the Space Shuttle Challenger on October 11, 1984.

Sullivan returned from her deep ocean excursion on Sunday, the New York Times said citing the company organizing the mission, EYOS Expeditions.

The newspaper reported Sullivan and the explorer who provided funding for the mission, Victor Vescovo, spent about 90 minutes at Challenger Deep.

Sullivan served as president of COSI in Columbus from 1996 to 2006.