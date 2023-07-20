City of Greenwood under water restrictions after heavy storm damage

Those living in the city of Greenwood are being asked to conserve water because of a decrease in water supply from recent storm damage.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — On July 14, strong storms in Greenwood caused damaged near the dam at Greenwood Lake.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow says the four inches of rain in less than two hours caused the water to pour over the spillway.

“The water was running very rapidly over the top of that, that much rain that quickly eroded its concrete apron that goes down to the stream to the creek” said Kinslow.

This caused water transmission pipes to be submerged.

“It was eroding the dirt, but also the water was rushing into our pump stations, which are right below the dam, which is where the pumps that pump water from the dam back up to our water treatment plant are,” said Greenwood.

They were not able to produce water for three days, but as of now the pipes are back online. However, the city is asking residents to limit water use, as the shutdown led to a scarcity of water.

“We're not telling you not to use water, we're just telling you to be careful with it and be conservative with it” said Kinslow.

Greenwood residents are advised to not water their lawns, only water plants and gardens with a hand held hose, and not wash their cars.

Greenwood will move to the next phase of restrictions Friday which would allow residents to water based on their address.

“It's basically odd and even days, and they'll match up to whatever day it is” said Kinslow.

Kinslow said he expects the water restrictions to only last a few more days, and it should take around three weeks for the rest of the dam to be repaired.

