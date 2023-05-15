Methodist Family Health alerting users of data breach

Methodist Family Health in Arkansas is notifying certain individuals about a ransomware attack in which protected health information was breached.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Methodist Family Health (MFH) in Arkansas experienced a data breach in which protected health information was breached on March 4, which was first detected on March 6.

After an investigation, officials determined that a variety of documents were accessed and copied without authorization.

The type of information included in the breach were, in some cases, full names, dates of birth, dates of admission or treatment, home addresses, account numbers, diagnoses, service charges, or medication information.

Soon after the breach was detected, unauthorized access was terminated and additional measures have been taken to strengthen privacy and data security.

Individuals whose information may have been involved in the data breach will be notified.

Currently, there is no evidence to indicate that the information has been or will be misused following the incident.