J.B. Hunt announces use of new financial technology to assist in invoicing and customer onboarding

LOWELL, Ark. — New financial technology has helped Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services improve invoicing and onboard new customers more quickly, sometimes within a week, a company director said.

In a recent FreightWaves webinar, Amy Horn, director of intermodal pricing for J.B. Hunt, discussed the new technology and other challenges, such as rising inflation, interest rates and fuel prices.

Horn said that warehouses are full of goods that aren’t in high demand by consumers, and some of the company’s containers and trailers have been used for storage.

