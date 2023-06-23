New ID proofing pilot program launches in Arkansas

The U.S. Department of Labor is providing new digital and non-digital ways for people to prove their identities, and they've rolled out a pilot program in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Department of Labor is now providing new digital and non-digital ways for people to prove their identities and get government services. This is being done through partnerships with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) and the General Service Administration (GSA).

The collaborations were on display at an interactive showcase known as Federal Tech Day which shows innovative technology developed by federal agencies.

The new identity verification options will allow everyone to receive benefits that they are entitled to regardless of their location or even their ability to access technology.

Some people in Arkansas have already been able to partake in the program, due to a pilot program called "in-person proofing" that was launched through the Labor Department's partnership with USPS.

This new in-person options allows people to verify their identiy by just visiting their local post office. The process takes about 90 seconds to review adn to upload their necessary identity documents.

Once verified their proof of idenity heads back to the state where their benefit claims can be finalized with the aurrance that the claims are coming from a legitimate resident who is in need.

