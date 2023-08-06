Fayetteville technology services taken offline after cyber incident

Residents who are unable to place calls to Fayetteville Police Department’s non-emergency phone line are advised to call 479-575-0258 instead.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the City of Fayetteville's Technology Director Keith Macedo, the City is experiencing a suspected cyber incident. The exact details of the incident are unknown at this time, but Macedo says that most online/web-based municipal services have been taken offline as a proactive measure.

This includes email, online payments, inspection scheduling, and network applications, but police, fire, and 911 emergency services are reportedly not impacted by this issue.

Residents who cannot place calls to Fayetteville Police Department’s non-emergency phone line are advised to call 479-575-0258 instead.

Fayetteville’s Information Technology department states that it has "engaged all available resources and is working on the issue. Online services are anticipated to remain unavailable for several days, at minimum."

