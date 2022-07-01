Centerton couple develops new app that aids caregivers of medically complex kids

Founders Ryan Sheedy and Ashley Gibbs launched the app mejo, which is designed to help parents and caregivers organize and share their child’s medical information.

CENTERTON, Ark — A Northwest Arkansas startup has launched a web application that helps parents and caregivers simplify, organize and share their child’s medical and care information.

The app is called mejo, a registered trademark. Founder Ryan Sheedy of Centerton said he wanted a way to humanize data found in medical charts and make a child “more than their diagnosis.” Sheedy and his wife, Ashley Gibbs, have three young boys, one with an ultra-rare genetic disorder called Costello syndrome.

“I am a dad living this; we’re a family living this,” he said. “If it were just a company with an idea, it would not resonate. We have never done a startup before and do not have healthcare backgrounds. We are passionate about helping.”

Sheedy developed mejo’s first Beta prototype a few years ago solely for his family. The app went live on June 6 this year and had more than 400 users from around the country within the first month.

