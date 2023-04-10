x
NBA team OKC Thunder hosting basketball camp in Fort Smith this summer

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Oklahoma City Thunder will host a youth basketball camp in Fort Smith this summer and registration is now open.

The summer youth basketball camp is for kids aged 6-14 and focuses on basketball fundamentals and sportsmanship essentials such as teamwork, self confidence, hard work, focus and persistence.

The camp is on Thursday, July 27 at Northside High School.

Registration fee is $65 per child and includes:

  • T-shirt
  • Basketball
  • Water bottle
  • One ticket to a Thunder game for the 2023-2024 season

To register and learn more about the camp, visit the OKC website.

