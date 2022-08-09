Dickson Street hot dog stand promotes safety in Fayetteville's entertainment district

Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs' owner Cody Yancey says he is on a mission to serve great foods with creating a safe place in Fayetteville's entertainment district.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One hot dog stand on Dickson Street in Fayetteville looks to provide a safe space for all.

Cody Yancey started Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in 2008 after serving in the military and returning to the University of Arkansas.

"I was ready to get back to school," said Yancey. "Going to college at the University of Arkansas and just didn't want to return to my normal job looking for something a little different. And had the idea of the hotdog stand."

Yancey explained that he went into the ownership of the hot dog stand with no expectations but it has now become a dream come true.

"People really show their appreciation for my hard work," said Yancey. "That makes me want to show up and be good for them to."

In a Facebook Post, Yancey announced his stand as a safe place for anyone on Dickson.

"It's just a no brainer. When you're down here at 3 and 4 a.m., you see somebody in need that you help them," said Yancey. "I think most of the employees in the staff work in Dickson street would do the same. But I'm in a unique position where I'm here much later than almost everybody else, the bars close it too. And I'm usually here to at least four, sets a couple of hour window and people's most desperate times, often that I'm here and there's not many other people."

Yancey says that the biggest challenge he faced was during COVID when he mowed lawns and did handyman work. Coming back, he's made more business than ever, almost too much to handle.

"All those things are good, but you don't want it to exceed a certain point where you can't quite get to people fast enough," said Yancey. "That's kind of where I'm at right now. So I'm trying to staff up. I've got something in the works for a second location on Dickson Street. And hopefully, we can announce that soon and get that staff and we'll be able to serve people hotdogs without having to wait too long. Keep the thing going."

Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs is open from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

