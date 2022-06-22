Will McEntire's lifelong journey to join Diamond Hogs

Will McEntire has become a household name for Razorback baseball fans. But, before he became beloved, he was betting on himself as a walk-on for the Diamond Hogs.

OMAHA, Ark. — During this postseason run in the 2022 College World Series, Diamond Hog fans have learned to feel calm when Bryant native Will McEntire gets the ball.

Well, maybe not every fan.

"My arms and my hands over the last 2-3 weeks have literally gone numb whenever he's on the mound," Crissy McIntire, Will's mom, said.

It's in a parent's nature to want the best for their child, so it's understandable for Crissy to get a little tense when Will steps onto the field.

But, before we talk about the present, it's important to know that Will's path to the Razorbacks started before he was even born. Something that seems to be a dream for countless kids born into the Natural State.

Will worked on his game throughout the years, but his journey towards becoming a Razorback got tough once he moved from Bryant to Fayetteville to walk-on with the team.

Months after that, Will delivered on the biggest stage of his career, throwing 7 innings of one run ball to save the Diamond Hogs' season.