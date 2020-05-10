Week four kickoff time and TV network announced

Arkansas and Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 17 and be broadcast on ESPN2

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ week four Homecoming game against Ole Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 17 and be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 36-27-1 against the Rebels. This year’s matchup features two first year coaches in Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

For any games that have not had a kick time or TV network announced, the normal 12-or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

The Razorbacks finish up their two-game road swing this week by traveling to Auburn for a 3 p.m. CT kick on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.