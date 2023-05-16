Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race to host international title holders

Walmart says that 2023 will boast the largest and most prestigious professional field in the history of the event.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road racing is alive and well at the Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race (WJMSR) as Walmart says that 2023 will boast the largest and most prestigious professional field in the 46-year history of the event.

Some notable athletes this year are:

Miquel Angel “Superman” Lopez – Winner of stages in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, and the Tour de Suisse in 2016.

– Winner of stages in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, and the Tour de Suisse in 2016. Sergio Henao – Winner of the 2017 Paris-Nice race and a stage in the 2013 Giro d’Italia.

– Winner of the 2017 Paris-Nice race and a stage in the 2013 Giro d’Italia. Leah Kirchmann – UCI World Champion and 7-time Canadian national champion.

– UCI World Champion and 7-time Canadian national champion. Lauren Stephens – U.S. national champion.

– U.S. national champion. Clara Honsigner – 3-time U.S. national champion.

Free and open to the public, the WJMSR race and festivities will kick off Thursday and end Sunday with the Experience Fayetteville Criterium where spectators can view racers speeding through a 1.2-mile circuit in the city’s downtown as they compete in North America’s longest-running UCI-sanctioned multi-day stage race.

A stage race is a road cycling race in which each day counts as a stage and each stage has a winner. The overall race winner in both the men and women’s races is the fastest cyclist when the results of all the days of the race are combined. This is called General Classification (GC). Across the pro, elite and amateur race categories, more than 250 athletes from 23 countries and all 50 states are expected to participate.

