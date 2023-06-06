Walmart NWA Championship tickets on sale for golf fans

Get ready to par-tee and get your tickets to enjoy golf, sun and fun.

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship tickets are now for sale. The event will take place at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1.

Both general admission and upgraded tickets are available for purchase at this link. Upgraded ticket options include the BITE Experience @ the LPGA and the Choctaw Club.

The Choctaw Club allows access to a viewing deck overlooking hole #15 as well as food and beverages. The BITE Experience @ the LPGA includes access to food and beverage samples from 30+ local restaurants and national brands as well as daily grounds access to the championship and a deck and courtyard overlooking hole #16.

The championship is also looking to recruit 750 volunteers. Volunteer registration is also now open at this link. Volunteer positions include marshals, walking scorers, and golf cart shuttle drivers.

