UofA connects fans, athletes & coaches with launch of Hogs+

Hogs+ is a subscription-based content streaming network that connects fans to athletes and coaches with compelling behind-the-scenes content.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Arkansas Athletics partnered with Sport & Story to launch Hogs+ is a subscription-based content streaming network that connects fans to their favorite student-athletes and coaches with compelling behind-the-scenes content.

Hogs+ is set to launch Friday (Sept.10) on arkansasrazorbacks.com and hogsplus.com.

“With help from Sport & Story, we’re able to provide Razorback fans with something no other athletic program in the nation is providing," said Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek. "Our vision is to always be our best in anything we do. Hogs+ puts us at the forefront of delivering engaging and inspiring stories about our athletic programs, student-athletes, coaches and letterwinners.”

Arkansas will be one of the first collegiate athletics departments to launch a network like this.

According to a University of Arkansas (UA) press release, Hogs+ is the latest content production with Sport & Story, in a relationship that already includes: the Hog Pod, one of the top sports podcasts achieving a spot in the top 25 Apple Podcasts for sports in the world, the Razorback Daily, a daily podcast featuring former Razorback QB Quinn Grovey and former men’s basketball coach Matt Zimmerman, and the Razorback Brew, a daily email that gets fans caught up on everything Razorbacks.

The platform will integrate the content into arkansasrazorbacks.com, hogsplus.com and the Arkansas Razorbacks app to make for an easily accessible and user-friendly experience to engage with the unique content that can only be found in one place.

Hogs+ production crews have been embedded with Head Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorback football team since the first team meeting in early August. The behind the scenes content will be seen in the first four episodes of The Follow on Hogs+.

Click HERE to watch the following videos:

Hogs+ Trailer

Horns Down – Free feature on Arkansas’ rivalry with Texas

The Follow – Arkansas Football trailer

“I’m grateful for Hunter Yurachek’s vision that allows us to connect Razorback fans to their team in a way they have never experienced before,” Sport & Story Media President/Executive Producer Bo Mattingly said.

Hogs+ members that are not already Razorback Foundation members will receive a complimentary Razorback Foundation membership, receive discounts on Razorbacks merchandise, plus many other benefits.

Fans can visit hogsplus.com starting Friday (Sept.10) to become a Hogs+ member for $7.99 per month.

Hogs+ will feature a full menu of episodic content series featuring all of Arkansas Athletics, including: