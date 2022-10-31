University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek

Auburn reportedly offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports.

University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that he could not confirm the details of the offer that were provided to Arkansas Business by a knowledgeable source who was granted anonymity. But, Hinkel said in an email, "I am confirming that an offer was made and that as a result, recent negotiations have taken place to retain Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek."

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, he provided an email from Thursday in which UA System President Donald Bobbitt outlined to the UA's Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson the details of a new five-year contract for Yurachek starting Jan. 1 in which his annual salary would be raised from $1.25 million to $1.5 million with deferred compensation of $250,000 from private funds.

